Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting Speaker Mirzoyan attached importance to the current level of the Armenian-Iranian relations that are based on centuries-old friendship and mutual trust.

Ararat Mirzoyan highly valued the Ambassador’s efforts and consistent activities for making the bilateral agenda more comprehensive, assuring that the Parliament is also ready to assist any mutually beneficial initiative aimed at expending the relations.

Touching upon the inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Speaker highlighted the cooperation of the friendship groups which will contribute to further intensifying the bilateral ties.

In his turn the Iranian Ambassador congratulated the Speaker on assuming office and wished him good luck. He valued the effective cooperation of Iran and Armenia in international platforms, stating that Iran has always stood and stands with Armenia.

Seyed Kazem Sadjadi attached importance to the high-level mutual visits, noting that they further intensify the relations between the two countries and peoples.

The officials also discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, highlighted boosting the commercial ties and stated that there is a great potential for the development and expansion of the bilateral mutual partnership which is still not utilized. The sides expressed confidence that the deepening of the economic ties can contribute to effectively using the opportunities provided by the Meghri and Aras free trade zones.

The Ambassador conveyed Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani’s greetings and invitation to Mirzoyan to visit Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan