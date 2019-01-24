Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

London’s Finborough Theater features highly acclaimed “Beast on the Moon” on Armenian Genocide


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. A new London production of Beast on the Moon will premiere next week in London.

The acclaimed play on the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide will ne performed January 29 until February 23 at the Finborough Theater.

“Richard Kalinoski’s beautifully written, universal story of hope and healing, has been performed in more than twenty countries. It returns to London in a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre, where it was last performed in the 1990s”, the theater said in the description of the play.

