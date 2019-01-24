Georgia reports 430 cases of measles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 430 confirmed cases of measles have been recorded in Georgia as of January 21, mostly among people aged 30-40, Gruziya Online reported citing healthcare officials.

According to the report, the country’s government has given instructions for prevening a mass outbreak of the disease. Particularly, people below the age of 19 will have to take mandatory vaccinations.

School, kindergarten and university heads are entitled to expel students who will fail to submit vaccination documents.

