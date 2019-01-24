Yerevan to re-introduce cableway transportation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall plans to build a cableway linking the city’s Nor Nork district with downtown, Chief Architect of the Armenian capital Artur Meschyan told a news conference.

“This project is regarded one of our strategic projects,” he said. “I think the cableway will be built faster than the new subway stations since it requires less funds,” he said.

The city of Yerevan previously operated a cableway in the period spanning from 1967 until 2004.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan