Yerevan subway to have 2 new stations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall plans to open two new subway stations in the Ajapnyak district, according to the city’s Chief Architect Artur Meschyan.

“We are planning to build new stations, we already have the project,” he said at a news conference today. “We are planning to have two stations in Ajapnyak,” he said. He said they will start by the most strategic line: Linking Ajapnyak with downtown.

He didn’t rule out building a subway station in the Davitashen district in the future also.

The Yerevan subway currently operates 10 stations, with the most recent one being opened in 1996.

