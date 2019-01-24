Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Armenia, Hong Kong establish visa-free travel regime


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizens will be enabled to visit Hong Kong visa-free from March 3.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting today, Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that the draft was prepared as a result of an agreement between Armenia and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

The visa-free regime will function on a mutual principle.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




