Armenian, Georgian national security heads meet in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) Director Artur Vanetsyan has held a meeting on January 24 with his Georgian counterparts in Tbilisi.

According to the NSS press service, Vanetsyan and Georgia’s Director of State Security Service Vakhtang Gomelarui discussed the current regional developments and a number of issues of bilateral interest.

The sides also discussed issues concerning cooperation, information and experience exchange between the security agencies of both countries.

“Both sides appreciated and valued the meeting in terms of sustainable development of relations and a message for the future”, the NSS said in the statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan