Government seeks flat revenue taxation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The bill on amending the tax code brought forward by the government envisages a flat tax rate for revenue.

The proposed taxation system is set to be launched from September 1, 2019, if the bill is passed.

The flat revenue tax will be 23%, and by 2023 the rate will gradually be decreased until it reaches 20%.

The tax rate will become 22% in 2020, 21% in 2021, 20,5% in 2022 and finally 20% in 2023.

