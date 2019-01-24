SRC president slams media reports on lavish financial rewards to staffers as fake news

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. State Revenue Committee President Davit Ananyan says media reports on alleged lavish financial rewards for their staffers are fake news.

“The list published in the press on SRC rewards and the report about it is disinformation and a lie. Such amounts of bonuses are simply impossible,” Ananyan told reporters today.

However, he declined to disclose how much their staffers indeed received.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan