Cabinet defines 2019 allocations for social benefits

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has defined the 2019 amounts for social, family and urgent assistance benefits during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The 2019 average monthly number for beneficiary families is 99900, of which 26799 receive social benefits and 73101 receive family benefits,” Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said at the meeting.

She said that the 2019 state budget envisages a total of 37,698,315,4 in benefits.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan