Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Cabinet defines 2019 allocations for social benefits


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has defined the 2019 amounts for social, family and urgent assistance benefits during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The 2019 average monthly number for beneficiary families is 99900, of which 26799 receive social benefits and 73101 receive family benefits,” Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said at the meeting.

She said that the 2019 state budget envisages a total of 37,698,315,4 in benefits.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration