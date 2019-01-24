Georgia recognizes Venezuela opposition leader as interim president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Georgia has recognized Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Juan Guaido, the opposition leaders, as the interim president of the country, Georgian foreign minister David Zalkaliani said.

“Following the statement on non-recognition of the results of the Presidential elections held in Venezuela, Georgia recognizes Juan Guaido as an Interim President, welcomes statements of our partners & supports citizens of Venezuela in their fight 4 freedom & democracy”, Zalkaliani said on Twitter.

Juan Guaido on Wednesday declared himself acting president of Venezuela in a move welcomed by huge crowds of protesters and world leaders alike.

The 35-year-old has been leader of the opposition and head of the National Assembly for merely three weeks but has quickly energized the movement against President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. President Donald Trump formally recognized Guaido minutes after the 35-year-old president of the Venezuela National Assembly declared himself the head of state. Countries including Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Panama quickly followed the U.S. lead.

