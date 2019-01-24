Armenia signs contract on buying modern AK assault rifles from Kalashnikov – report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Kalashnikov Concern, the Russian defense manufacturing factory known for its iconic AK rifles, will supply 50 new AK-12 assault rifles to Armenia, according to a report by Kommersant newspaper.

“The contract is signed, we are now preparing a small batch that will include around 50 assault rifles. They will be tested and viewed, and hopefully they will continue buying,” CEO of Kalashnikov Concern Vladimir Dmitryev told Kommersant.

According to him, Armenia will be the first foreign country to buy the AK-12 assault rifles.

The AK-12 is one of the modern derivatives of the Russian AK-Pattern series of assault rifles.

