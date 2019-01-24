Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Lithuanian FM congratulates Armenian counterpart on re-appointment


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania’s foreign minister Linas Linkevičius has congratulated Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his re-appointment, the Lithuanian foreign ministry reported.

“In his congratulations letter, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister highlights Lithuania's interest in closer relationship between the European Union and Armenia, expresses readiness to develop versatile cooperation between Lithuania and Armenia, also in implementing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia”, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.

