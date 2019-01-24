LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.28% to $1892.00, copper price down by 0.10% to $5956.00, lead price up by 0.45% to $2022.00, nickel price up by 0.17% to $11680.00, tin price down by 0.39% to $20620.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $2606.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $36000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
