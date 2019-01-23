Armenian PM holds multiple meetings with business executives in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Boris Titov, Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights under the Russian President in Davos within the framework of the World Economic Forum, Pashinyan's Office said.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for continued development of Armenian-Russian economic relations and further deepening of trade and economic exchanges. In this context, the sides discussed issues related to the strengthening of ties between the businessmen and attracting new Russian investments.

Nikol Pashinyan also met with Global Energy Siemens CEO Liza Davis. The meeting touched upon the Company’s investment programs implemented in Armenia and the possibilities of implementing new projects.

At another meeting held with Russian VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin, Nikol Pashinyan highly valued VTB Bank’s involvement in Armenia’s financial market and in different branches of the economy.

Introducing his government’s priorities concerning the business environment and economic development, the PM highlighted the need for the banks, including VTB Bank, to adequately respond to the indications coming from the business sector.

The sides also discussed ways of expanding VTB Bank’s activities in different spheres of Armenia’s economy.