Pashinyan, Bolton discuss bilateral relations and regional situation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with John Bolton, National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“A while ago I had a telephone conversation with John Bolton, National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump. We discussed issues referring to regional situation and bilateral relations. We both emphasized the importance of Armenian-U.S. relations for our governments. We agreed to continue the discussions on the future development of our relations”, he wrote, adding that Artsakh issue was not discussed.

