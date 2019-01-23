Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Military aircraft crashes in Pakistan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A fighter jet F7-PG has crashed in Mastung area of Balochistan province of Pakistan on January 23, Daily Pakistan reported.

The jet was carrying out a training flight.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The special investigative group will probe the incident.

The F-7PG aircraft, based on the Soviet-era Mig-21 and built by a leading Chinese aircraft manufacturer, has a spotty service record in PAF (Pakistan Air Force) service with the majority of recent crashes involving the aircraft.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




