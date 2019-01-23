Three new lawmakers join American Congressional Armenian Caucus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Congressional Armenian Caucus has three new members.

First termers Rep. Anthony Brindisi, Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA) and Rep. Jason Cros (D-CO) are the new lawmakers to join the bipartisan caucus, according to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan