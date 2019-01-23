Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Three new lawmakers join American Congressional Armenian Caucus


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Congressional Armenian Caucus has three new members.

First termers Rep. Anthony Brindisi, Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA) and Rep. Jason Cros (D-CO) are the new lawmakers to join the bipartisan caucus, according to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

