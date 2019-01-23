Three new lawmakers join American Congressional Armenian Caucus
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Congressional Armenian Caucus has three new members.
First termers Rep. Anthony Brindisi, Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA) and Rep. Jason Cros (D-CO) are the new lawmakers to join the bipartisan caucus, according to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:53 Pashinyan discloses details from unofficial meeting with Aliyev
- 15:48 Group of businessmen express wish to make new investments in Armenia during meeting with Pashinyan in Davos
- 15:39 11-year-old survives accidental headshot in Artsakh as father’s wolf hunting goes disastrously wrong
- 15:24 ‘Combination of science and politics specifically important from future perspective’, says President Sarkissian
- 15:04 Military aircraft crashes in Pakistan
- 14:58 Artsakh reports ‘abrupt decrease’ of ceasefire violations committed by Azerbaijan
- 14:50 Three new lawmakers join American Congressional Armenian Caucus
- 14:15 1st Aurora Forum to be held in Armenia in October 2019
- 13:53 Mkhitaryan gets presidential-level birthday call from Arsenal fan Armen Sarkissian
- 13:31 PM’s staff saves 1 billion AMD during 2018
- 13:30 Government plans to include employed citizens in universal healthcare insurance
- 12:45 Gov. ethics commission gets highest results among anti-corruption agencies by EU/CoE assessment
- 11:47 Armenia’s Sergey Smbatyan, Korean Chamber Orchestra to hold joint concert in Seoul
- 11:38 H1N1 situation stabilizing, says healthcare minister
- 11:16 Government to compensate entire cancer surgery costs for patients under medical state-support
- 11:05 Two more H1N1 fatalities in Adjara
- 10:54 President of Uzbekistan congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 10:41 At least 6 killed in Indonesia floods
- 10:32 Armenia, RCC eye development of cooperation
- 10:17 Russell Baker, Pulitzer Prize winner and former NY Times columnist, dead at 93
- 10:04 House passes bill warning against US NATO pullout
- 09:49 US House adopts bill on imposing new sanctions against Syria supporters
- 09:39 Road condition update
- 08:58 European Stocks - 22-01-19
- 08:57 US stocks down - 22-01-19
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-19
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-01-19
- 08:54 Oil Prices Down - 22-01-19
- 01.22-22:11 Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev exchange views on future talks on NK conflict settlment
- 01.22-21:42 Pashinyan presents Armenia’s priorities as EAEU chairing country
- 01.22-20:32 Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Brazil, Prime Ministers of Luxemoburg and Egypt
- 01.22-20:22 Pashinyan, Aliyev to have non-formal meeting in Davos
- 01.22-20:02 Riksdag will not delay signing Armenia-EU agreement – Speaker receives Ambassador of Sweden
- 01.22-19:40 Nikol Pashinyan gives interviews to a number of international news outlets
- 01.22-19:36 Armenia’s early parliamentary elections enjoy public trust – PACE report
14:29, 01.20.2019
Viewed 2013 times Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS
16:48, 01.18.2019
Viewed 1889 times Armenia launches dialogue with EU member states on visa liberalization
12:38, 01.21.2019
Viewed 1771 times ‘I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian’: Serena Williams starts learning Armenian
12:34, 01.17.2019
Viewed 1694 times ‘Armenian art should definitely be presented here’, President Sarkissian says during visit to Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum
12:15, 01.18.2019
Viewed 1646 times President Sarkissian meets Armenian community representatives in Abu Dhabi