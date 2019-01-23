Mkhitaryan gets presidential-level birthday call from Arsenal fan Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the football superstar playing for London’s Arsenal, celebrated his 30th birthday two days ago.

Turns out the Armenian international has a presidential-level fan back home: President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian himself telephoned Mkhitaryan to congratulate his birthday.

According to Sarkissian’s Office, the president wished “robust health and successes” to Mkhitaryan during the telephone conversation. The president also inquired about Mkhitaryan’s recovery process from a recent injury, and expressed hope that he will very soon return to the pitch and will once again excite and give joy to football fans.

As a long-time Arsenal fan, President Armen Sarkissian also said he hopes to have the chance to watch one of Mkhitaryan’s matches in person sometime soon.

