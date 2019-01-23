PM’s staff saves 1 billion AMD during 2018
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia has saved 1 billion AMD from the budget during 2018, the PM’s chief of staff Eduard Aghajanyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
He said 1 billion 021 million AMD out of the 7 billion 818 million AMD envisaged by the 2018 annual budget of the PM’s staff (excluding grants and loan programs) has been saved and returned to the state budget which comprises 13.05% of the total annual allocations.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
