Government plans to include employed citizens in universal healthcare insurance

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare ministry is planning to introduce a universal medical insurance system.

Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference today that registered employees will join the program in 2021.

“Many issues are yet to be decided”, he said. “For example what percentage of employed citizens’ salaries must go for insurance. But globally there is a practice of 2-30%. We are inclined to start from lower percentages, in order for it not to be a burden for citizens. We have certain numbers in mind, but since there are political decisions, these percentages will be changed. For example, if it’s decided that pensioners should also be included then this percentage will rise,” he said.

He said that the purpose for launching the program in 2021 is to make accurate calculations to minimize possible failures.

“By introducing the first phase for only employed citizens and citizens who are already benefiting from state medical insurance today, we are ensuring nearly 50% coverage,” he said, adding that the number will be gradually increased.

Torosyan said they will also discuss the issue of including pensioners in the program.

