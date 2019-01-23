Gov. ethics commission gets highest results among anti-corruption agencies by EU/CoE assessment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The independence and practical efficiency of specialized anti-corruption bodies in Armenia have been assessed within the framework of the European Union/Council of Europe Partnership for Good Governance Project. The assessment was carried out in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus).

The Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials said that the assessment was implemented at the Anti-Corruption Council, the Special Investigative Service, the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials and the General Prosecution for the 2017-2018 period.

According to the independence index, the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials received 0,87 from a maximum of 1, and its practical efficiency was assessed as high.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan