Armenia’s Sergey Smbatyan, Korean Chamber Orchestra to hold joint concert in Seoul

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Smbatyan, artistic director and principal conductor of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, will conduct the Korean Chamber Orchestra on February 1 in Seoul, the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra told Armenpress.

The concert will be held at the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center.

The works of Edvard Grieg, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Keiko Abe will be performed.

This is not the first cooperation between Smbatyan and the Korean Chamber Orchestra. They have jointly performed in January, February and October of 2015 within the frames of the global tour dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Korean Chamber Orchestra.

