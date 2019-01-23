Government to compensate entire cancer surgery costs for patients under medical state-support

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will from now on compensate cancer-related surgical treatment expenses in its entirety for patients who are eligible for state-funded medical support.

“As a result of discussions we concluded that we must alleviate the citizens’ burden”, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters. He noted that previously the government was making the compensations too, but only for a very little part of the cost.

“Now, if there will be a need to undergo an oncology surgery in a medical center having state-funded treatment, citizens will not pay for the surgery,” he said.

He emphasized that the government will compensate the money entirely and at market costs.

