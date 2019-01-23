Armenia, RCC eye development of cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Transportation, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan has held a meeting with Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications (RCC) Secretary General Nuridin Mukhidinov, who is in Yerevan for the 14th session of the RCC committee on radio frequency and satellite orbits regulations.

The minister attached importance to organizing this type of events in Yerevan and noted that he highly appreciates the committee’s work. He also expressed conviction that the session will give results, the ministry said.

The RCC Secretary General praised the work of radio-frequency specialists, the development of digital technologies, development and enhancement of cooperation, and the need for creating a platform for it.

Minister Arshakyan emphasized the importance of development of technology and noted that the concepts of this sector must be development in a way that they contribute to raising the quality of life of people.

Mukhidinov was briefed on the vision of development of high technologies in Armenia, as well as the future activities of the ministry.

The sides touched upon the possibilities for implementing joint pilot programs.

Mukhidinov presented a number of business projects of RCC that might be of interest in Armenia.

He also recommended Armenia to be included in the RCC high level working group at the level of deputy minister.

Both sides expressed hope that the cooperation will further develop and strengthen.

