Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Russell Baker, Pulitzer Prize winner and former NY Times columnist, dead at 93


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. American humorist, writer, Pulitzer Prize winner Russell Baker has passed away at the age of 93, Associated Press reported.

Allen Baker told The Associated Press that his father died on Monday from complications after a fall.

Russell Baker won Pulitzer Prizes in 1979 for the “Observer,” the New York Times column he wrote for 35 years, and in 1983 for his autobiography “Growing Up.”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration