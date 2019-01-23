Russell Baker, Pulitzer Prize winner and former NY Times columnist, dead at 93

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. American humorist, writer, Pulitzer Prize winner Russell Baker has passed away at the age of 93, Associated Press reported.

Allen Baker told The Associated Press that his father died on Monday from complications after a fall.

Russell Baker won Pulitzer Prizes in 1979 for the “Observer,” the New York Times column he wrote for 35 years, and in 1983 for his autobiography “Growing Up.”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan