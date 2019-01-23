Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

US House adopts bill on imposing new sanctions against Syria supporters


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The US House of Representatives unanimously adopted a bill on imposing new sanctions against Syria based on the results of the voting, Sputnik News reported.

According to the bill, the US President will impose new sanctions on anyone who does business with or provides financing to the Government of Syria, including Syrian intelligence and security services, or the Central Bank of Syria; provides aircraft or spare parts for aircraft to Syria’s airlines; is involved with construction and engineering projects controlled by the Syrian government; or supports Syria’s energy industry.

The bill will not be submitted for the Senate’s discussion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration