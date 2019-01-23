US House adopts bill on imposing new sanctions against Syria supporters

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The US House of Representatives unanimously adopted a bill on imposing new sanctions against Syria based on the results of the voting, Sputnik News reported.

According to the bill, the US President will impose new sanctions on anyone who does business with or provides financing to the Government of Syria, including Syrian intelligence and security services, or the Central Bank of Syria; provides aircraft or spare parts for aircraft to Syria’s airlines; is involved with construction and engineering projects controlled by the Syrian government; or supports Syria’s energy industry.

The bill will not be submitted for the Senate’s discussion.

