Road condition update
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 23, as of 09:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks.
Sotk-Karvachar highway, the roads of Ashotsk and Amasia regions and the Syunik province are partly covered with clear ice.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
