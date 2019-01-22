Pashinyan presents Armenia’s priorities as EAEU chairing country

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMEN PRESS. In the sidelines of the working visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the obstacles facing the union for integration in an interview with “Ria Novosti”. Referring to the priorities of Armenia as the chairing country of the EAEU, Pashinyan said,

“Unfortunately, we have over 60 obstacles in the Eurasian Economic Union that hamper the normal process of integration procedures. This is due to the domestic regulations of the EAEU member states. The priority for us will be the elimination of those obstacles, in order we reach a real common economic zone”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan