Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Brazil, Prime Ministers of Luxemoburg and Egypt

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMEN PRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held short meetings with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan and the Brazilian President referred to a number of issues on bilateral agenda. They highly appreciated the Armenian-Brazilian friendly relations and noted the importance of expanding the spheres of mutual partnership.

Issues related to the relations between Armenia and Luxembourg were discussed during the meeting with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel. Nikol Pashinyan and Xavier Bettel highlighted the development of economic partnership and expansion of trade and economic relations. In that context, the sides underlined the necessity of activation of relations between the Governments of the two countries and implementation of concrete measures.

During the meeting with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly issues related to the deepening of economic relations between the two countries were discussed. Nikol Pashinyan and Mostafa Madbouly emphasized the necessity of holding business forums during which the opportunities of implementation of joint investment projects will be discussed. The interlocutors highlighted the negotiations between the EAEU and Egypt on signing FTA. Mostafa Madbouly noted that he expects the support of the Armenian Government in that process.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan