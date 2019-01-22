From traditional barbecue to legendary cognac – Forbes refers to Armenia culinary

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMEN PRESS. Georgian and Armenian food is an ideal means to discover the culture of the region, Forbes wrote in an article headlined “Devour These Local Favorites On An Immersive Culinary Tour Of Georgia And Armenia” ARMENPRESS reports the author referred to the traditional dishes of Georgia and Armenia.

“While the landscapes, customs and cultures are reason enough to visit Armenia and Georgia, nowhere is the true character of the region more evident than in its distinctive food traditions. Whether you are a student of history, a lover of nature or are propelled around the globe by your appetite, the Caucasus, much like the traditional tables of their respective countries, have everything on offer: fresh produce; a balance of savory and sweet meat and grain-based dishes; and a deep, spiritual love of bread”, reads the article.

The author noted that barbecue isn’t only for Texas. In Armenia, khorovats (barbecue) are big business. Theyr’e spiced and skewered meats, often pork, barbecued on a grill and served at family gatherings.

Referring to brandy, the author notes that The Yerevan Brandy Company has been distilling Ararat brandy since 1887, using white grapes and spring water according to a traditional method that has remained largely unchanged through time, suggesting taking a guided tour of the factory (with tastings, of course) and visit its museum to understand just how legendary this brandy is, and how artisan their production remains, from barrels built on site to its distinctive glass bottles.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan