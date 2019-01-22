Migration Service ready to provide maximal support to Armenian deportees from Netherlands

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Migration Service of Armenia has confirmed the deportation of an Armenian family from the Netherlands. The deportees include underage children aged 3, 5 and 8.

Spokesperson of the Migration Service Nelly Davtyan told ARMENPRESS that a few months ago Dutch authorities had contacted them to confirm the citizenship of the Grigoryan family. Davtyan said they had confirmed to their Dutch counterparts that the family are indeed citizens of Armenia.

She said that by an agreement their Dutch counterparts had notified them in advance about the deportation.

The Migration Service says they will do everything necessary in order for the family to be informed about re-integration programs. The family can apply for support in matters such as healthcare, emoployment and compensation of housing rent.

According to Nltimes newspaper, the Armenian Grigoryan family struggled until the end against their deportation from the Netherlands.

Although the issue gained widespread media coverage and broad public discussion in the Netherlands, with even political parties expressing their stance, the emergency processes of keeping the family in the country was cancelled and they were deported to Armenia.

