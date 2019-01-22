EBRD ready to assist Armenian government’s reforms: Pashinyan meets Bank’s President in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the cooperation between the Armenian government and the EBRD and attached importance to its further expansion. Pashinyan said the EBRD programs play an important role for the agenda of reforms and economic development initiated by the government. He also highlighted the EBRD programs in Armenia for small and medium business and added that the Armenian government’s goal is to boost the business field. Nikol Pashinyan said the government’s actions are directed for conducting an economic revolution and in this sense the active and productive cooperation with the Bank can play a great role.

Suma Chakrabarti stated that the EBRD is ready to continue providing support to the Armenian government in programs and reforms expected in various sectors. The EBRD President said he plans to visit Armenia in March to discuss the new cooperation strategy with Armenia which will attach great place to the programs for the SMEs. He expressed his and the Bank’s support to the Armenian government aimed at implementing the reforms, adding that this support will be both financial and consultative.

At the meeting the officials also exchanged views on various issues relating to the future mutual partnership.

