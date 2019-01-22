Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

New Chief of Staff-Secretary General of parliament staff named


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has appointed Tigran Galstyan to serve as Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Staff of the National Assembly, the parliament’s press service said.

Galstyan most recently served as Advisor to Mirzoyan when the latter was First Deputy Prime Minister.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration