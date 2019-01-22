New Chief of Staff-Secretary General of parliament staff named
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has appointed Tigran Galstyan to serve as Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Staff of the National Assembly, the parliament’s press service said.
Galstyan most recently served as Advisor to Mirzoyan when the latter was First Deputy Prime Minister.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
