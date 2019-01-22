Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities inform that today, as of 15:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and IT told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-19
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 22-01-19
- 16:46 New Chief of Staff-Secretary General of parliament staff named
- 16:21 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 16:13 DataArt wants to open center in Armenia
- 16:00 Armenian PM, ADB President agree to expand cooperation sectors
- 15:47 Azerbaijan needs enemy to deviate population’s attention from domestic problems, says blogger A. Lapshin
- 15:39 Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia
- 15:36 Armenian PM meets with Mitsubishi, JICA and eBay executives in Davos
- 15:24 Ambassador says will try to boost Benin-Armenia relations as much as possible
- 15:14 Kazakhstan and Armenia enjoy close historic and cultural ties – Kazakh Secretary of State
- 15:04 Powers of three members of Yerevan City Council from My Step bloc suspended
- 14:04 Pashinyan to attend ceremony of transferring EAEU chairmanship to Armenia in Moscow
- 13:49 Retired general to be jailed again as court overrules bail decision
- 13:43 Alexander Lapshin wants to tell about Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages in his blog
- 13:39 ECHR starts proceedings over blogger’s complaint against Azerbaijan for attempted murder
- 13:28 International tourist arrivals reach 1.4 billion two years ahead of forecasts
- 13:25 Armenia seeks to boost cooperation with francophone African countries, Sarkissian tells new Beninese ambassador
- 12:36 President Sahakyan expresses gratitude to Jean-Michel Ekherian for implementing healthcare projects in Artsakh
- 12:04 Armenia, United Arab Emirates to cooperate in environmental sector, including climate change
- 11:19 North Korean leader likely to visit Seoul in late March
- 11:00 Yerevan cops arrest suspect in multiple robberies targeting same crediting organization
- 10:57 My Step faction discusses bills that received public reaction
- 10:41 Opposition faction head proposes PM to cut number of deputy governors
- 10:23 Son of former leader of Taliban killed in Pakistan
- 10:07 Despite ongoing protests, Macron to continue reforms
- 09:59 At least 10 killed in Kerch Strait ship fire
- 09:51 Varazdat Karapetyan: The down-to-earth MP who continues living in village to stay in touch with people
- 09:41 Road condition update
- 09:17 Large-scale circulation of fake news: Media expert presents recent trends in social networks
- 09:14 European Stocks - 21-01-19
- 09:13 US stocks stood at - 21-01-19
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-01-19
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-01-19
- 09:10 Oil Prices Down - 21-01-19
20:35, 01.15.2019
Viewed 2342 times Donald Trump signs Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act into law – ANCA salutes the measure
14:29, 01.20.2019
Viewed 1825 times Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS
16:48, 01.18.2019
Viewed 1810 times Armenia launches dialogue with EU member states on visa liberalization
14:00, 01.15.2019
Viewed 1794 times Romanian TAROM airline enters Armenian market
12:34, 01.17.2019
Viewed 1630 times ‘Armenian art should definitely be presented here’, President Sarkissian says during visit to Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum