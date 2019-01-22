DataArt wants to open center in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan has held a meeting with DataArt executives.

DataArt offers IT solutions in finance, healthcare, tourism, media and IoT.

The meeting took place between the Armenian minister and members of the board of directors of the company Mikhail Zavilyevskiy and Yuliya Zavilyevskaya.

DataArt employs more than 2600 staffers in more than 20 centers around the world, covering USA, UK, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina and other countries.

The executives said that their company is interested in cooperating with Armenia, incluing in establishing a DataArt center in the country.

They are also willing to support the development of IT startup ecosystem, to integrate into Armenia’s high tech sector and share knowledge and experience.

The minister briefed the executives on the Armenian IT and high tech sector, the role of the National Polytechnic University, reforms, etc.

Armenia’s state policy (preferential taxation and national venture fund project) on development of IT was also touched upon.

The sides discussed cooperation directions and the possibilities of involving Armenian specialists, the ministry said.

