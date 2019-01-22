Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on January 24, his Office told Armenpress.

The PM will visit the headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow where he will deliver speech on Armenia’s chairmanship priorities in the highest bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan