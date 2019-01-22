Ambassador says will try to boost Benin-Armenia relations as much as possible

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan on January 21 met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin to Armenia Noukpo Clément Kiki (residence in Moscow, Russia), the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Ambassador Kiki presented the copy of credentials to the deputy FM. In his turn the deputy minister wished productive work to the Ambassador.

The Ambassador of Benin said during his mission he will try to boost the Armenia-Benin relations as much as possible.

The officials also discussed the prospects and opportunities of developing the political, commercial and scientific-educational ties between the two countries, as well as highlighted the importance of further intensifying the Armenia-Benin cooperation in the international organizations. They also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the current geopolitical situation in the African region.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




