Powers of three members of Yerevan City Council from My Step bloc suspended

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The powers of the three members of the Yerevan City Council from My Step party bloc have been suspended, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said during today’s session, reports Armenpress.

“We have received several protocols by the Mayor of Yerevan by which the powers of City Council members from My Step party bloc Sasha Katvalyan, Vahagn Grigoryan and Arman Iskandaryan have been suspended”, the CEC Chairman said.

The mandates of these members are given to the next candidates of the bloc’s electoral list who are the followings: Arman Antonyan, Anahit Asatryan and Tigran Asatryan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan