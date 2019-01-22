ECHR starts proceedings over blogger’s complaint against Azerbaijan for attempted murder

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli travel blogger Alexander Lapshin says the European Court of Human Rights has launched proceedings over his complaint against Azerbaijan for attempted murder.

Speaking at a news conference today in Yerevan, Lapshin said the court has already communicated with Azerbaijan. “This is very important, because Azerbaijan has taken different political and corruption steps to not allow this, because it would be a great blow for them if the court makes a decision on attempted murder,” he said.

He said that Azerbaijan has three months for objections.

Lapshin says a similar process will also begin in the US. “I wouldn’t like to speak about it yet because it is still in process there,” he said.

Alexander Lapshin is the Russian-Israeli tourism blogger who was arrested in Belarus and subsequently controversially extradited to Azerbaijan to serve a prison sentence for visiting Artsakh “without Azerbaijani authorization”. The move sparked outrage among human rights activists and journalists worldwide.

A Baku court sentenced him to 3 years in prison in 2017 summer. But after few months, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pardoned him.

Lapshin has said that an attempt against his life took place in the Baku prison.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan