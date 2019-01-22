Armenia, United Arab Emirates to cooperate in environmental sector, including climate change

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in environmental issues, the Ministry of Nature Protection said.

The memorandum was signed between the Armenian Ministry of Nature Protection and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment during Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan’s January 14-16 visit to Abu Dhabi.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in climate change, preservation of biodiversity, ecotourism, rational use of natural resources etc.

Grigoryan invited his UAE counterpart Thani Al Zeyoudi to visit Armenia for the events dedicated to the Caucasian Leopard Year.

The Armenian minister also held a number of meetings with other UAE ministers during the visit. He also participated at the Future Summit as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

