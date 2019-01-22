North Korean leader likely to visit Seoul in late March
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. South Korea is planning to host North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul in late March, Bloomberg reports.
According to the report the South Korean presidency is currently carrying out preparations for the possible visit.
The planned US-North Korea summit will take place before the visit.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
