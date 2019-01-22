Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

North Korean leader likely to visit Seoul in late March


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. South Korea is planning to host North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul in late March, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report the South Korean presidency is currently carrying out preparations for the possible visit.

The planned US-North Korea summit will take place before the visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration