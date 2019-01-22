Son of former leader of Taliban killed in Pakistan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Mullah Yaghoub, son of former leader of Taliban and member of Quetta Shura Mullah Mohammad Omar, has been killed in Peshawar, Pakistan, IRNA news agency reports.
According to some sources, he was injured and then was killed by unknown militants. But according to other sources, Yaghoub was kidnapped first and then killed.
Taliban has not commented on the incident yet.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
