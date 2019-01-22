Road condition update
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 22, as of 09:30, Goris-Sisian highway is partly covered with clear ice, reports Armenpress.
The Vardenyatss Pass is difficult to pass for passenger cars and is closed for heavy and trailer trucks.
Clearing operations are underway.
All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
