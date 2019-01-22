LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.11% to $1856.00, copper price down by 0.99% to $5985.00, lead price up by 1.41% to $2010.00, nickel price up by 0.99% to $11755.00, tin price down by 0.24% to $20650.00, zinc price down by 0.12% to $2566.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $38000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
