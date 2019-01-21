Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on January 21 by 21:00 some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass.

Vardenyats Pass is open only for passenger cars and is closed for other vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on the roadways of Syunik Province, Ashotsk and Amasia regions of Shirak Province, as well as on Sotk-Karvachar highway.

It is recommended to all drivers to drive exceptionally on winter tires.

According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Republic of North Ossetia, there are 289 accumulated trucks on the Russian part.