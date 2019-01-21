Armenian Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Belarus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan delivered his credentials to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on January 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, after the ceremony the President of Belarus briefly presented the key issues of the external and domestic politics of the country and the steps for future development.

Afterwards, Alexander Lukashenko noted that Armenia was and remains a reliable partner, including in the sidelines of the EAEU and the CSTO. The sides referred to the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan