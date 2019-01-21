Armenian President offers condolences to President of Mexico

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on January 21 sent a letter of condolences to President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador over the explosion in Hidalgo state which claimed numerous lives, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian extended his deepest condolences to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the good people of Mexico, and wished patience and strength to the families and relatives of the victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan