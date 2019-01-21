Court rejects motion to release Kocharyan on bail

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The court’s decision on extending the pre-trial detention of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan by two months has not been provided to his attorneys, Kocharyan’s attorneys said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

The statement says the January 18 decision of the Yerevan court, by which it approved the motion on extending the 2nd President’s pre-trial detention by two months and rejected the attorneys’ motion to release him on bail, has not been provided to the attorneys yet.

The office of judge Artur Mkrtchyan told the attorneys that the court decision is not ready yet, adding that they cannot say anything about the date of providing it.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan