Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 21, as of 15:00, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for passenger vehicles and is closed for heavy and trailer trucks.

The ministry told Armenpress that all the remaining roads of republican and inter-state significance are open in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan