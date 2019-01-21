Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass
YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 21, as of 15:00, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for passenger vehicles and is closed for heavy and trailer trucks.
The ministry told Armenpress that all the remaining roads of republican and inter-state significance are open in Armenia.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:33 Court rejects motion to release Kocharyan on bail
- 15:28 UK ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
- 15:24 Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass
- 15:21 Liliane Maury-Pasquier re-elected PACE President
- 15:10 The embarrassing Azerbaijani 1-dollar propaganda attempt in Switzerland DEBUNKED
- 14:09 Japan starts process of importing Iranian oil
- 13:52 Prosperous Armenia faction plans to come up with numerous legislative initiatives
- 13:45 President of Belarus hails Armenia as “reliable partner”
- 13:29 Opposition party wants parliamentary supervision over security services
- 13:24 Air temperature to increase in Armenia in coming days
- 12:38 ‘I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian’: Serena Williams starts learning Armenian
- 12:35 Opposition Lusavor Hayastan party lambastes governors amid reports of generous bonuses to staffers
- 12:21 Ruling faction head says NSS and Police should not turn into ministries
- 12:16 Opposition Prosperous Armenia party vague over upcoming structural changes in Cabinet
- 11:46 Armenian Culture Week kicks off in Kiev, Ukraine
- 11:25 Armenian insurance firm suspected in major fraud
- 11:22 Georgian President pays first official visit to Brussels
- 11:15 Armenian PM to be speaker at Shaping the Future of Democracy event at Davos 2019
- 11:05 13 killed in Bolivia bus crash
- 10:48 Armenian athlete wins gold at int’l tournament in Kazakhstan
- 10:47 Henrikh Mkhitaryan turns 30 years old
- 10:22 Israeli military strikes Iranian targets in Syria
- 10:14 Secretary Pompeo considering possibility to run for Kansas Senate seat
- 09:48 3 dead in Artsakh as car crashes into river
- 09:43 Road condition update
- 01.20-16:02 Armenia FDI grows 50%, says PM
- 01.20-14:29 Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS
- 01.20-14:14 Pashinyan recites Kaputikyan's World of Armenians live in touching tribute
- 01.20-13:53 Weather-related shutdown at Stepantsminda-Lars
- 01.20-12:01 Hrant Dink commemorated in Netherlands
- 01.20-11:32 Artsakh’s president congratulates judiciary on professional holiday
- 01.20-11:23 PM honors poetry icon Silva Kaputikyan’s 100th anniversary of birth
- 01.20-10:54 Cargo transit through Upper Lars checkpoint halted due to weather-related safety concerns
- 01.20-09:31 Australia Open 2019: Sharapova loses to Ash Barty
- 01.20-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
20:35, 01.15.2019
Viewed 2169 times Donald Trump signs Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act into law – ANCA salutes the measure
14:00, 01.15.2019
Viewed 1698 times Romanian TAROM airline enters Armenian market
16:48, 01.18.2019
Viewed 1604 times Armenia launches dialogue with EU member states on visa liberalization
19:02, 01.14.2019
Viewed 1545 times Artsakh’s FM highlights full participation of Stepanakert in NK conflict settlement negotiations
12:34, 01.17.2019
Viewed 1433 times ‘Armenian art should definitely be presented here’, President Sarkissian says during visit to Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum